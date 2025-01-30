https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/16981913SaveSaveVideo Info0:1129.97 FPSH.264Close-up of a single raspberry casting a shadow on rustic wood, shot from a low angle. Ideal for a video on natural textures and minimalism.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 25.6 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 11.36 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 2.85 MBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 7.87 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare