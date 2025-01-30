https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/16981925SaveSaveVideo Info0:0830 FPSH.264Eerie video scene of a haunted house, captured from a low angle. Dark, atmospheric style with swirling mist and ominous crows in the sky.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 13.02 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 6.05 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 1.26 MBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 5.27 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare