https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/16981926SaveSaveVideo Info0:1129.97 FPSH.264Close-up video of a robin perched on a branch, captured from a side angle. The blurred green background creates a serene, natural setting.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 38.3 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 20.13 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 3.89 MBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 9.97 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare