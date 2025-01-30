https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/16981930SaveSaveVideo Info0:1129.97 FPSH.264A vibrant rooster perched on a rustic fence, captured at eye level. The video showcases a serene farm scene with a barn and golden fields in the background.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 35.62 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 21.87 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 4.84 MBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 8.96 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare