https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/16981933SaveSaveVideo Info0:1129.97 FPSH.264Wide-angle video shot of a sailboat on calm waters under a clear blue sky, capturing the serene and expansive ocean horizon.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 28.37 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 14.65 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 2.68 MBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 6.2 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare