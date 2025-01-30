https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/16981962SaveSaveVideo Info0:0830 FPSH.264Monochrome video of daisies in a vase, casting shadows on a split black-and-white background. Side angle emphasizes contrast and simplicity.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 5.26 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 2.94 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 685.09 KBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 2.97 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare