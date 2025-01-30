https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/16981975SaveSaveVideo Info0:1129.97 FPSH.264Futuristic sci-fi corridor with neon blue lights, captured from a low-angle. Sleek, metallic design, perfect for a video game or film setting.MoreFree for Personal and Business useInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 59.66 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 26.97 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 8.42 MBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 10.16 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare