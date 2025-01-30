https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/16981987SaveSaveVideo Info0:1129.97 FPSH.264Aerial video captures a majestic waterfall cascading down a lush mountain into a serene fjord, showcasing nature's grandeur from a high angle.MoreFree for Personal and Business useInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 60.27 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 29.22 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 5.06 MBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 10.29 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare