rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/16981991
Save
Video Info
0:11
29.97 FPS
H.264

Close-up video shot of a person with a modern, edgy style, featuring blonde hair and piercings, in a dimly lit, artistic room setting.

More
Free for Personal and Business use
  • 4K HD
    3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 42.31 MB
  • 2K HD
    2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 21.6 MB
  • SD
    854 x 480 px | MP4 | 3.57 MB
  • GIF
    480 x 270 px | GIF | 10.64 MB

View personal and business license