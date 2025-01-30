https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/16981996SaveSaveVideo Info0:0629.97 FPSH.264Aerial video captures a stunning cliffside village nestled by a fjord, showcasing dramatic vertical angles and lush greenery.MoreFree for Personal and Business useInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 36.07 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 16.05 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 2.59 MBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 5.69 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare