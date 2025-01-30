https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/16982001SaveSaveVideo Info0:1129.97 FPSH.264Tranquil ocean horizon at sunset, captured from a low angle. The video style emphasizes serene waves and pastel sky hues, evoking calmness.MoreFree for Personal and Business useInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 59.41 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 33.58 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 5.39 MBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 8.1 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare