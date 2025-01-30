https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/16982008SaveSaveVideo Info0:1129.97 FPSH.264Futuristic corridor with neon lights, low-angle view. Sleek, sci-fi style perfect for a video game or film set in a high-tech environment.MoreFree for Personal and Business useInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 56.37 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 29.76 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 8.29 MBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 10.46 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare