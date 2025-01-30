https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/16982015SaveSaveVideo Info0:0830 FPSH.264Wide-angle shot of an endless highway under a vibrant blue sky with clouds, capturing a sense of freedom and adventure, ideal for a travel video.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 17.9 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 10.01 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 2.05 MBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 5.29 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare