rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/16982022
Save
Video Info
0:08
29.97 FPS
H.264

A vintage-style video scene shows a man repairing a clock at a wooden desk. The side angle captures the warm, nostalgic library setting.

More
Free for Personal and Business use
  • 4K HD
    3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 22.88 MB
  • 2K HD
    2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 11.38 MB
  • SD
    854 x 480 px | MP4 | 2.02 MB
  • GIF
    480 x 270 px | GIF | 7.69 MB

View personal and business license