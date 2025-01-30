https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/16982022SaveSaveVideo Info0:0829.97 FPSH.264A vintage-style video scene shows a man repairing a clock at a wooden desk. The side angle captures the warm, nostalgic library setting.MoreFree for Personal and Business useInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 22.88 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 11.38 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 2.02 MBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 7.69 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare