https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/16982042SaveSaveVideo Info0:1129.97 FPSH.264A breathtaking wide-angle video shot of a river winding through a valley, framed by majestic mountains and vibrant northern lights in the sky.MoreFree for Personal and Business useInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 53.46 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 27.19 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 5.23 MBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 9.17 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare