rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/16982068
Save
Video Info
0:11
29.97 FPS
H.264

First-person view of a post-apocalyptic landscape with a handheld device, capturing a video of abandoned buildings under a cloudy sky.

More
Free for Personal and Business use
  • 4K HD
    3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 76.46 MB
  • 2K HD
    2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 47.06 MB
  • SD
    854 x 480 px | MP4 | 9.22 MB
  • GIF
    480 x 270 px | GIF | 11.45 MB

View personal and business license