https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/16982089SaveSaveVideo Info0:1129.97 FPSH.264Cozy living room with a beige sectional sofa, colorful pillows, and a wooden coffee table. Sunlit, wide-angle shot, ideal for a home decor video.MoreFree for Personal and Business useInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 39 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 18.75 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 2.78 MBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 10.76 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare