https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/16982103SaveSaveVideo Info0:0830 FPSH.264Low-angle video frame of purple flowers in a sunlit meadow, with a bokeh effect creating a dreamy, serene atmosphere.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 30.86 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 17.33 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 4.15 MBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 8.28 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare