rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/16982124
Save
Video Info
0:08
30 FPS
H.264

Upward camera angle captures palm leaves against a clear blue sky, creating a tropical, serene vibe, ideal for a relaxing video backdrop.

More
Free for Personal and Business use
AI Generated
  • 4K HD
    3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 25.19 MB
  • 2K HD
    2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 12.43 MB
  • SD
    854 x 480 px | MP4 | 2.95 MB
  • GIF
    480 x 270 px | GIF | 6.52 MB

View personal and business license