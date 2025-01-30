rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/16982154
Save
Video Info
0:11
29.97 FPS
H.264

Aerial view of lush green rice paddies with water-filled sections, showcasing agricultural patterns. Ideal for a serene landscape video.

More
Free for Personal and Business use
AI Generated
  • 4K HD
    3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 39.12 MB
  • 2K HD
    2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 17.14 MB
  • SD
    854 x 480 px | MP4 | 2.2 MB
  • GIF
    480 x 270 px | GIF | 7.09 MB

View personal and business license