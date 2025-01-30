https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/16982193SaveSaveVideo Info0:1129.97 FPSH.264A whimsical video scene of a bear playing drums in a cozy, rustic room. Captured from a low angle, highlighting the vibrant red drum set.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 48.93 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 25.56 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 6.19 MBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 10.38 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare