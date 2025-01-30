https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/16982233SaveSaveVideo Info0:0829.97 FPSH.264A contemplative man reads in a dimly lit library, captured from a side angle. The warm lighting adds a vintage feel, reminiscent of a classic study video.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 20.69 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 9.5 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 1.58 MBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 7.37 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare