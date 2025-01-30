https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/16982248SaveSaveVideo Info0:1129.97 FPSH.264A mesmerizing video scene of floating lanterns illuminating the night sky, captured from a low angle, reflecting beautifully on the water's surface.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 40.74 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 23.36 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 8.66 MBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 6.71 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare