Video Info
0:11
29.97 FPS
H.264

A video captures a first-person view of a boot on a moon-like surface. The low-angle shot emphasizes footprints leading into the distance under a starry sky.

Free for Personal and Business use
  • 4K HD
    3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 82.31 MB
  • 2K HD
    2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 48.28 MB
  • SD
    854 x 480 px | MP4 | 10.11 MB
  • GIF
    480 x 270 px | GIF | 12.56 MB

