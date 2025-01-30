https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/16982258SaveSaveVideo Info0:1129.97 FPSH.264Aerial video captures terraced vineyards on a lush hillside, showcasing the landscape's intricate patterns from a high-angle perspective.MoreFree for Personal and Business useInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 53.05 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 24.6 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 3.55 MBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 12.66 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare