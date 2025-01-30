https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/16982273SaveSaveVideo Info0:1129.97 FPSH.264Aerial video shot of a bagpiper in traditional attire on a rocky landscape, surrounded by misty mountains, creating a dramatic and serene atmosphere.MoreFree for Personal and Business useInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 49.65 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 23.04 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 2.93 MBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 8.64 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare