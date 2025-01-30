https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/16982280SaveSaveVideo Info0:1129.97 FPSH.264A video captures a mysterious creature in a dense forest. The low-angle shot adds suspense, emphasizing the towering trees and eerie atmosphere.MoreFree for Personal and Business useInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 49.51 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 28.21 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 6.58 MBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 12.54 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare