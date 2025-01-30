rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/16982283
Save
Video Info
0:08
29.97 FPS
H.264

A low-angle video shot of a woman dancing energetically in front of a vibrant graffiti wall, capturing urban street art and lively movement.

More
Free for Personal and Business use
  • 4K HD
    3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 33.53 MB
  • 2K HD
    2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 15.26 MB
  • SD
    854 x 480 px | MP4 | 3.8 MB
  • GIF
    480 x 270 px | GIF | 7.41 MB

View personal and business license