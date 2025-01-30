https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/16982290SaveSaveVideo Info0:1129.97 FPSH.264Close-up side view of a person wearing earbuds in a modern office setting, captured in a video with a focus on tech and connectivity.MoreFree for Personal and Business useInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 42.87 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 23.32 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 3.02 MBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 9.56 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare