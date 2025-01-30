https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/16982294SaveSaveVideo Info0:1129.97 FPSH.264Futuristic video concept of a digital circuit board emerging from a smartphone. High-angle view with neon blue and pink holographic elements.MoreFree for Personal and Business useInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 70.98 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 42.06 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 9.7 MBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 8.75 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare