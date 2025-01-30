https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/16982304SaveSaveVideo Info0:1129.97 FPSH.264A whimsical video scene with a low-angle view of a girl in a blue dress walking on a yellow path, surrounded by vibrant, fantastical flora.MoreFree for Personal and Business useInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 48.68 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 39.61 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 6.96 MBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 11.15 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare