rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/16982305
Save
Video Info
0:06
29.97 FPS
H.264

A video still of a young girl in a checkered dress, kneeling among vibrant flowers. Shot from a low angle, capturing a serene, colorful garden scene.

More
Free for Personal and Business use
  • 4K HD
    3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 26.74 MB
  • 2K HD
    2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 15.67 MB
  • SD
    854 x 480 px | MP4 | 2.74 MB
  • GIF
    480 x 270 px | GIF | 6.11 MB

View personal and business license