https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/16982316SaveSaveVideo Info0:1129.97 FPSH.264A wide-angle video captures a silhouette of a bridge at sunset, reflecting on calm waters, with a vibrant purple and orange sky backdrop.MoreFree for Personal and Business useInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 48.43 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 22.26 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 4.76 MBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 8.18 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare