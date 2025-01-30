https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/16982320SaveSaveVideo Info0:1129.97 FPSH.264Dramatic low-angle video shot of a bridge at sunset, capturing the silhouette against a vibrant sky with scattered clouds reflecting on the water.MoreFree for Personal and Business useInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 40.67 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 21.31 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 4.29 MBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 6.37 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare