https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/16982326SaveSaveVideo Info0:1129.97 FPSH.264Close-up video of intricate mechanical gears, showcasing precision engineering. Captured from a low angle, highlighting metallic textures and details.MoreFree for Personal and Business useInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 43.67 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 27.83 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 6.41 MBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 11.64 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare