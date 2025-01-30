https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/16982354SaveSaveVideo Info0:1129.97 FPSH.264Close-up video of a vibrant chameleon on a branch, shot from a side angle. The focus is on its textured skin and vivid colors against a blurred background.MoreFree for Personal and Business useInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 39.95 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 22.56 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 4.77 MBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 8.73 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare