https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/16982357SaveSaveVideo Info0:1129.97 FPSH.264A dog in a blue jacket and pink goggles snowboards down a snowy mountain. Low-angle shot captures the action in a playful video style.MoreFree for Personal and Business useInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 38.02 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 21.25 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 4.27 MBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 8.11 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare