rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/16982365
Save
Video Info
0:11
29.97 FPS
H.264

A cozy scene with a cat lounging on a sofa, captured from a side angle. Sunlight filters through large windows, creating a serene video atmosphere.

More
Free for Personal and Business use
  • 4K HD
    3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 39.14 MB
  • 2K HD
    2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 16.86 MB
  • SD
    854 x 480 px | MP4 | 2.14 MB
  • GIF
    480 x 270 px | GIF | 9.12 MB

View personal and business license