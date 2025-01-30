https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/16982375SaveSaveVideo Info0:1129.97 FPSH.264A dreamy, artistic video shot of a woman's face blended with city lights, captured from a side angle, creating a reflective, urban atmosphere.MoreFree for Personal and Business useInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 42.56 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 24.51 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 4.23 MBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 9.51 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare