https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/16982388SaveSaveVideo Info0:1129.97 FPSH.264Aerial video captures a hiker in a red jacket trekking a rugged mountain path, surrounded by snow-capped peaks under a clear blue sky.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 98.84 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 55.86 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 10.04 MBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 12.05 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare