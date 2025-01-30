https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/16982389SaveSaveVideo Info0:1129.97 FPSH.264Wide-angle video shot of a room with a retro wooden cabinet and swirling abstract wall art, framed by large windows and lush greenery.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 40.16 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 21.27 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 4.51 MBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 8.67 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare