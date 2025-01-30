https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/16982407SaveSaveVideo Info0:1129.97 FPSH.264A close-up, high-angle shot of a sleeping baby wrapped in a patterned blanket, softly lit, creating a serene and tender video moment.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 37.35 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 19.14 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 2.87 MBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 9.65 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare