https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/16982411SaveSaveVideo Info0:1129.97 FPSH.264A child proudly displays a colorful drawing in a sunlit room. Captured from a low angle, the video highlights creativity and joy in art-making.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 30.87 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 18.08 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 2.95 MBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 8.5 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare