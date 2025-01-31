https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/16982523SaveSaveVideo Info0:1129.97 FPSH.264Dynamic abstract video concept with bold brush strokes in red, black, blue, and teal. Top-down angle enhances the vibrant, energetic style.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 48 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 29.41 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 8.78 MBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 6.05 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare