https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/16982529SaveSaveVideo Info0:1129.97 FPSH.264Top-down video shot of colorful paper cutouts featuring stars, clouds, and rainbows on a swirling purple background, creating a whimsical, dreamy scene.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 28 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 16.58 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 3.96 MBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 8.77 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare