https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/16982533SaveSaveVideo Info0:1129.97 FPSH.264Collage of torn, colorful paper with abstract patterns, viewed from a top-down angle, creating a dynamic, textured video background.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 41 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 23.62 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 5.16 MBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 9.25 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare