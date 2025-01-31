https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/16982539SaveSaveVideo Info0:1129.97 FPSH.264Abstract video art with a collage of torn paper pieces in black, white, and yellow. Overhead angle emphasizes geometric patterns and textures.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 77.23 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 52.59 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 12.93 MBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 8.61 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare