https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/16982541SaveSaveVideo Info0:1129.97 FPSH.264Abstract video still with vibrant green and yellow shapes, splattered with black dots. Close-up angle enhances the fluid, dynamic style.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 40.31 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 24.18 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 7.13 MBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 6.97 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare