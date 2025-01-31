rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/16982777
Save
Video Info
0:06
29.97 FPS
H.264

Close-up video of a dark blue flower in soft focus, shot from a side angle. The background is blurred, creating a serene, moody atmosphere. Suitable as mobile wallpaper.

More
Free for Personal and Business use
AI Generated
  • 4K HD
    2160 x 3840 px | MOV | 4.94 MB
  • 2K HD
    1440 x 2560 px | MOV | 2.41 MB
  • SD
    480 x 854 px | MP4 | 377.6 KB
  • GIF
    270 x 480 px | GIF | 3.53 MB

View personal and business license