rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/16982787
Save
Video Info
0:06
29.97 FPS
H.264

Close-up video shot of a rose with dewdrops, capturing intricate petal details. The macro angle highlights the delicate texture and natural beauty. Suitable as mobile wallpaper.

More
Free for Personal and Business use
AI Generated
  • 4K HD
    2160 x 3840 px | MOV | 10.59 MB
  • 2K HD
    1440 x 2560 px | MOV | 5.81 MB
  • SD
    480 x 854 px | MP4 | 1.12 MB
  • GIF
    270 x 480 px | GIF | 4.44 MB

View personal and business license